Manipur violence: CM holds talks with Amit Shah after all-party meeting

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Sunday met Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi to discuss the “evolving situation” in the violence-hit state, and said the Centre has advised his government to “seek cooperation” of all stakeholders for restoration of peace and normalcy in the region. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh met Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)

The chief minister’s meeting with Shah came a day after some opposition parties condemned the state government’s response to the violence between the majority Meitei community and the tribal Kuki community that has claimed 115 lives since May 9, and several political leaders sought his resignation. The opposition parties, during an all-party meeting with Shah on Saturday, also demanded an all party delegation be sent to Manipur to oversee the situation.

On Sunday morning, Singh took a chartered flight from Imphal to Delhi for the meeting with Shah, which lasted for around 30 minutes at the latter’s residence, according to people aware of the developments.

In a tweet later, Singh said that under Shah’s supervision, the central and state governments were able to keep a check on the ethnic violence to a large extent. He also said that no casualty was reported since June 13 due to the violence.

“Called on Hon’ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji in New Delhi today and briefed about the evolving situation on the ground in Manipur. Under Amit Shah Ji’s close supervision, the State and Central Govt have been able to control the violence to a great extent in the past week. It may be noted that there has been no report of casualties due to the violence since the 13th of June,” Singh tweeted.

“Hon’ble Union HM has assured that the central government will take all possible steps to bring normalcy in Manipur. Further, Amit Shah Ji advised us to strengthen our work towards achieving everlasting peace and also sought the cooperation of every stakeholder in Manipur to ensure that peace prevails in the State,” he added.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Manipur speaker Satyabrata Singh and Rajya Sabha MP Maharaja Sanajaoba Leishemba also attended the meeting, Singh said.

After returning to Imphal, Singh told reporters: “We are going to invite all stakeholders, existing civil society organisations, women folk organisations, religious bodies, etc, for interactions and better understanding among communities to restore normalcy.”

A BJP functionary, who did not wish to be named, said the state government will focus on reaching out to all communities, including the Kukis who have conveyed their concerns about the administration appearing partisan. The functionary added that given the fragile situation on the ground and the fault lines between the communities, the chief minister has been asked to engage with all sections, particularly those who seem apprehensive about their safety in the wake of unabated violence in the state.

At least 115 people have died so far in the ethnic clashes which first erupted on May 3 in Churachandpur town after tribal Kuki groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the majority Meitei community. Violence quickly engulfed the state where ethnic fault lines run deep, displacing tens of thousands of people who fled burning homes and neighbourhoods into jungles, often across state borders. The authorities quickly clamped a curfew and suspended internet, pumping in additional security forces to force a break in the spiraling clashes. Internet is still not back in the state as the state government, on Sunday, extended the ban on services till June 30.

To bring normalcy, the Centre sent in personnel from the Indian Army, CRPF, Assam Rifles, and Border Security Force.

At least 300 people have been injured and nearly 40,000 displaced, with 2,000 houses and shops burnt in the violence.

On Saturday, Shah urged representatives of 18 political parties to “have faith in him” as the Centre is monitoring and taking steps to restore normalcy in the northeastern state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been “constantly monitoring the situation since day one”, Shah told the all-party meeting where leaders from some parties, including the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) questioned the former’s silence on the matter.

