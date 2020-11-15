Manipur CM N Biren Singh tests positive for Covid-19

india

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 15:02 IST

Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Sunday said he had tested positive for Covid-19 and urged those who came in contact with him in the past few days to get themselves tested.

“Friends, I have tested Covid positive today after having some symptoms,” Biren wrote on his Facebook page on Sunday.

“All that have been in close proximity to me in the last few days are requested to get themselves tested,” he said. “I am fine at the moment.”

In September this year, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu too had tested positive for Covid 19.

Union home minister Amit Shah, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Haryana chief minister ML Khattar, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia are among some top notch politicians who tested positive for Covid-19 infection in the last two months before recovering.

Also Read: Bypolls over, surveillance teams to identify cases in Manipur constituencies

On Saturday, five men succumbed to Covid-19 at four health care centres in the state, according to health department officials. The cumulative number of deaths recorded due to Covid-19 has risen to 218.

With the recovery of 211 Covid-19 infected persons, the total number of recovered Covid-19 cases in Manipur has reached 18,334 on Saturday, said the officials. The recovery rate in the state stands at 84.73%.

The cumulative number of positive cases recorded in the state so far stands at 21,636, while the number of active cases is 3,084, as per official data.

So far 452,128 people have been screened at various entry points of the state while 384,235 individuals have been tested for the disease, said the officials.