Bypolls over, surveillance teams to identify cases in Manipur constituencies

Chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh has said surveillance teams would be sent to assembly constituencies where voting was held to identify those showing symptoms of Covid-so that testing can be done

india Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 10:50 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
Representational Image.
Representational Image. (File photo)
         

Now that bypolls are over, Manipur chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh has said surveillance teams would be sent to assembly constituencies where voting was held to identify those showing symptoms of Covid-19 so that testing can be done.

Singh said the step is being taken to keep a check on the spread of Covid-19 especially in the five assembly constituencies of Wangoi in Imphal West district, Lilong,Wangjing-Tentha in Thoubal district,Saitu in Kangpokpi district and Singhat in Churachandpur district.

Speaking to media at the Chief Minister’s bungalow in Imphal on Thursday, Singh appealed to the public to comply with the Standard Operating Procedures issued by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

The media briefing was also attended by advisor (health) to chief minister Dr Sapam Ranjan and principal secretary (health and family welfare) V Vumlunmang.

The state reported five more deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 207 on Thursday.

As many as 228 persons from the general public and 26 personnel from the Central armed police force were confirmed as new cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 191 persons were discharged after recovery. The cumulative number of positive cases is 21,211 while the numbers of active and recovered cases are 3,115 and 17,889 respectively.

