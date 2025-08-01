Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
4 militants arrested, including self-styled rebel army chief

PTI |
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 10:07 am IST

Among those arrested was the self-styled army chief of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Nongdrenkhomba), Moirangthem Biramani Meitei.

Four militants were arrested by security forces from different parts of Manipur, officials said on Friday.

Security forces also recovered two firearms, including an AK rifle with a magazine.(Representational Image )
Security forces also recovered two firearms, including an AK rifle with a magazine.(Representational Image )

He was arrested on Thursday by Phubala Patton in Bishnupur district, they added.

He was arrested on Thursday by Phubala Patton in Bishnupur district, they added.

Two members of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) were arrested from the Salungpham Bazar area in Thoubal district on Wednesday.

They are identified as Keisham Wilson Singh (18) and Thokchom Sanathoi Meitei (22). They were accused of extorting small business, officials said.

A 9mm pistol along with a magazine, a 36 HE hand grenade, and three 9mm live rounds were recovered from them.

An active cadre of PREPAK (PRO) was arrested from Khurai Chairenthong in Imphal East district on Thursday. He has been identified as Telem Naoba Singh (29).

Meanwhile, security forces recovered two firearms, including an AK rifle with a magazine, during an operation near K Geljang in Churachandpur district. Three detonators, two radio sets, an IED cap, and three country-made mortars were also recovered.

