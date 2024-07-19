 Manipur: Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude strikes Ukhrul | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Manipur: Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude strikes Ukhrul

ANI |
Jul 19, 2024 10:39 AM IST

According to the National Centre for Seismology, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul in Manipur.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul in Manipur on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 25.19 North, Longitude 94.31 East, at a depth of 30 kilometres.
According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 25.19 North, Longitude 94.31 East, at a depth of 30 kilometres.(Gile)

ALSO READ | Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Chile, USGS says

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 25.19 North, Longitude 94.31 East, at a depth of 30 kilometres.

"EQ of M: 3.3, On: 19/07/2024 09:28:52 IST, Lat: 25.19 N, Long: 94.31 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur," the NCS posted on X.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.

News / India News / Manipur: Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude strikes Ukhrul
