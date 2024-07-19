Manipur: Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude strikes Ukhrul

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul in Manipur on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 25.19 North, Longitude 94.31 East, at a depth of 30 kilometres.(Gile)

"EQ of M: 3.3, On: 19/07/2024 09:28:52 IST, Lat: 25.19 N, Long: 94.31 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur," the NCS posted on X.

No casualties have been reported yet.

Further details are awaited.