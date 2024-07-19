Manipur: Earthquake of 3.3 magnitude strikes Ukhrul

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter Scale hit Ukhrul in Manipur on Friday, the National Centre for Seismology said.ALSO READ | Earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Chile, USGS saysAccording to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre of the earthquake was located at Latitude 25.19 North, Longitude 94.31 East, at a depth of 30 kilometres."EQ of M: 3.3, On: 19/07/2024 09:28:52 IST, Lat: 25.19 N, Long: 94.31 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur," the NCS posted on X.No casualties have been reported yet.Further details are awaited.