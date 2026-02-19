Manipur: Editor-in-chief of local vernacular daily shot at, assaulted; probe on

Unknown armed assailants on Wednesday night shot at and allegedly assaulted Khoirom Loyalakpa, the editor-in-chief of local vernacular daily ‘Naharolgi Thoudang’ when he was returning home from office, officials confirmed on Thursday. Representational image.

Police said the incident occurred around 10pm near Hatta War cemetery in Imphal East, under the jurisdiction of Porompat police station. An unknown car, suspected to be a Maruti Swift, allegedly tailing editor Loyalakpa’s vehicle, blocked his car. Assailants alighted and fired two rounds at the left window glass.

The attackers then overpowered the victim and allegedly assaulted him with a hard object, injuring his teeth and face. They then fled the scene in the same car after locals gathered after hearing the gunshots.

During investigation, the police recovered two empty .32 calibre bullet cases from the area.

A complaint has been lodged at Porompat police station in connection with the incident for further investigation and to nab the perpetrators.

The motive behind the attack and the identities of those responsible are yet to be ascertained, officials said.

It may be mentioned that Loyalakpa is also the president of the Manipur Hockey Association. Earlier, in July 2024, unknown miscreants attacked his residence in Imphal East, firing six rounds at the main gate.

Investigation into the incident is continuing; however, no arrests have been made so far.

Loyalakpa has reportedly been facing several threats from armed groups, and government-provided security, which had been extended earlier, was withdrawn in 2024.

The All Manipur Working Journalist Union (AMWJU) and the Editors’ Guild of Manipur strongly condemned the attack on the journalist.