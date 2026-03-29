Manipur: Four killed in factional clash between Naga insurgent groups

Four cadres of National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN) Eastern Flank faction were killed in a gunfight between between Naga insurgent groups in Kamjong district of Manipur, officials confirmed on Sunday. File: Security forces deployed amid unrest in Churachandpur. (ANI Video Grab) (ANI video Grab)

Officials confirmed that the incident occurred on Saturday at around 8.30 pm to 9.20 pm near Hongbei village under Kasom Khullen block, Kamjong district of Manipur along Imphal-Kasom Khullen road, Kamjong district.

It is reported that the cadres of the eastern flank faction were allegedly ambushed by suspected cadres of the National Socialist Council of Nagalim- Issac Muivah (NSCN-IM) faction who had been taking position. During the incident out of the six occupants, four of them were killed while two of them sustained injuries and escaped from the spot.

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The deceased have now been named in an official statement issued by the Government of the People’s Republic of Nagalim (Eastern Flank), Naga Army. They include Major (Posthumous) Sochipem Phungshok, Sergeant Major (Posthumous) Zairay Vasah, Sergeant (Posthumous) Bahnle Ahlahpya and Sergeant (Posthumous) Thansomi Washi.

In the press statement of Government of the People's Republic of Nagalim (Eastern Flank), Naga Army signed by “Lt. Gen. A. Raman”, the group said it was “deeply saddened” by the loss of its cadres, who it claimed were “shot on the line of duty.”

According to the statement, the cadres were on an operational mission related to monitoring timber and other activities along the Indo-Myanmar border when they passed through Hongbei village earlier in the day. They reportedly interacted with another group led by individuals identified as 2nd Lt. Starling of Lairam village and later encountered a group led by 2nd Lt. Mathotmi of Shihai Khunou village at the same junction while returning.

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The Eastern Flank alleged that despite initial recognition, an order was issued to open fire. “It’s them we are ordered to shoot,” the statement quoted, alleging that the cadres were then fired upon indiscriminately.

The group further claimed that such an order “cannot be from a mere 2nd Lieutenant” and suggested that it may have originated from higher leadership levels, including the collective leadership or the ‘Longvibu’ (commander-in-chief).

The statement also referenced earlier positions issued by the NSCN/GPRN Ministry of Information and the Tangkhul Naga Long, asserting that their cadres were operating in line with those directives and advocating unity among Naga groups.

Police from Kasom Khullen conducted a spot inquiry on Sunday morning, and security agencies are continuing investigations into the incident.