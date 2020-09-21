Manipur govt issues SoP for returning air passengers

india

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 07:47 IST

Manipur government has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for those who are returning by flight services and those who come to drop or pick up at the airport.

Chief secretary Dr Rajesh Kumar, in an office memorandum on Saturday, said, “All passengers arriving at Imphal should apply to Deputy Commissioner of their home district for an e-pass by indicating their personal and flight details at least two days in advance.”

Directing the deputy commissioners to notify and publicise the web portal, e-mail address, among other details, where the applicants can submit their information, the office memorandum said, “They should also prescribe a format to include the details required and issue the e-pass well before their arrival and maintain proper record to monitor the arrivals, quarantine and testing”.

Also read: Covid-19 - What we need to know today

It informed that the passengers arriving without the e-pass shall however continue to be ferried by the Manipur State Transport buses for reporting to the HRD Academy or any other centre designated by the deputy commissioner (Imphal West) for further dispersal to the districts.

For those coming by vehicles to drop or pick up passengers, it also informed that the private vehicles including taxies are allowed to enter the airport and park at designated parking areas.

“Vehicles transporting passengers with pre-issued e-pass shall be allowed to leave with the passenger(s),” it said. “Other vehicles bringing in security forces personnel or construction materials are also allowed to enter but shall not park in the parking areas. Trucks shall not be parked inside the airport.”

It further informed that all drivers/passengers should maintain social distancing norms and also park the vehicles with adequate gap between each other.

Meanwhile, with the death of two males, the Covid-19 fatality toll due in Manipur rose to 57 on Sunday, officials said.

The State reported its first death due to Covid-19 on July 29 while the first positive case surfaced on March 24.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of positive cases reached 8,894 while the number of recovered cases stood at 6,767 after authorities detected 170 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The number of active cases stands at 2,070, officials added while the recovery rate is at 76.08 percent.