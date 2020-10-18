e-paper
Manipur reports 5 more Covid-19 fatalities in 24 hours, death toll at 116

Manipur reports 5 more Covid-19 fatalities in 24 hours, death toll at 116

In past 24 hours, 309 people from the general population and 13 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel were confirmed for Covid-19.

india Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:08 IST
Sobhapati Samom
Sobhapati Samom
Hindustan Times, Imphal
A health worker collects swab sample of a villager for Covid-19 test in Manipur. (PTI)
A health worker collects swab sample of a villager for Covid-19 test in Manipur. (PTI)
         

Manipur reported five Covid-19 deaths - one each from Imphal East and Imphal West districts and three from Churachandpur district - in the last 24 hours, official sources said on Sunday. The cumulative number of Covid-19 deaths in the state has now touched 116.

Dr Kh Sasheekumar, spokesperson of the health department, said five men had died of Covid-19 in the state in the past 24 hours. The deceased included 40-year-old from Imphal East, 76-year-old (Imphal West), 84-year-old (Churachandpur), 67-year-old (Churachandpur) and another 70-year-old male from Churachandpur district.

In the past 24 hours, 309 people from the general population and 13 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel were confirmed for Covid-19, the state health department release said. The new Covid-19 cases were confirmed across 24 testing facilities in the state.

The positive cases from were reported from Imphal West (140), Imphal East (36), Thoubal (60), Jiribam (1), Noney (26), Kangpokpi (2), Ukhrul (3), Kakching (2), Chandel (8), Churachandpur (7), Tengnoupal (3), Senapati (11) and Bishnupur(10), the release added.

Also read: ‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’

All are locals without any significant travel history, it said, adding that the patients are being moved to the Covid care facilities. All necessary medical precautionary measures, like containment and contact-tracing, are in place, the release added.

In the past 24 hours, 298 people were discharged from 17 Covid care facilities after they were found free from infection on RT PCR testing.

The cumulative number of positive cases of Covid-19 in the state stands 15,463 while the number of active and recovered cases are 3,606 and 11,761 respectively, it added. The recovery rate in the state is 75.92 percent.

So far, 412,333 people were screened at various entry points of the state while 320,798 samples were tested for Covid-19, according to the latest official reports.

The state health department has also urged the public to self-isolate and contact Covid control room or the chief medical officer for testing on coming in contact with a Covid-19 positive person.

