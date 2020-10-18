e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh’: What expert panel says about lockdown, festivals

‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh’: What expert panel says about lockdown, festivals

The government-appointed panel which studied the mathematical progression of Covid-19 numbers in the country said only 30 per cent of the population has developed immunity so far.

india Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 20:33 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The government-appointed panel has said Covid-19 in India is likely to be over by February 2021.
The government-appointed panel has said Covid-19 in India is likely to be over by February 2021. (PTI)
         

The Centre had appointed a 10-member committee, headed by NITI Aayog member VK Paul, to study the mathematical progression of Covid-19 virus in India. The committee submitted its report on a day Union health minister Harsh Vardhan admitted community transmission of Covid-19 in certain pockets of a limited number of states in the country.

The study sheds light on where India stands in its fight against Covid-19 and what lies ahead.

1. India may see an exponential increase of 26 lakh cases in a month because of the festival season if precautions are not followed.

2. Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal are still seeing a rise in the number of cases, while elsewhere the pandemic has stabilised.

3. A second wave of coronavirus can’t be ruled out in winter.

Also Read: Cannot rule out possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul

4. Local lockdown are not effective now, but had there been no lockdown in March-April, India’s total deaths could have exceeded 25 lakh in August. The death toll now stands at 1.14 lakh.

5. Only 30 per cent of the population has developed immunity so far.

6. India reached the peak of Covid-19 in September and is now on the downward slope.

7. The crisis is likely to be over by February 2021. By that time, there could be 10.5 million cases.

8. Migrants didn’t make much difference to the number of overall infections.

9. We have to be careful in the coming months also because of pollution on north India.

10. The curve is flattened and early lockdown bolstered by better-equipped health care system helped in flattening the curve.

tags
top news
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
‘B-team of BJP, vote splitters’: Tejashwi’s veiled attack on LJP
‘B-team of BJP, vote splitters’: Tejashwi’s veiled attack on LJP
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: MI again in trouble after de Kock departs
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: MI again in trouble after de Kock departs
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In