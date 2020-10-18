e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Health / Cannot rule out possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul

Cannot rule out possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul

India, Paul said, is in a somewhat better position now but the country still has a long way to go because 90% of the people are still susceptible to coronavirus infections.

health Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 14:45 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A health worker registers people for coronavirus test at Sector 30 District Hospital in Noida.
A health worker registers people for coronavirus test at Sector 30 District Hospital in Noida.(Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo )
         

NITI Aayog member VK Paul said on Sunday the number of new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and related deaths have gone down across the country in the last three weeks but the possibility of a second wave of infections during the winter season cannot be ruled out, according to news agency PTI.

Paul, who heads the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), said in an interview to PTI that India could see a second wave of coronavirus infections in the winters as he cited the rising cases in Europe. “We cannot rule out (a second coronavirus wave this winter in India). Things can happen and we are still learning about the virus,” Paul said, according to PTI.

India, Paul said, is in a somewhat better position now but the country still has a long way to go because 90% of the people are still susceptible to coronavirus infections.

“In India, the new coronavirus cases and the number of deaths have declined in the last three weeks and the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states. However, there are five states (Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal) and 3-4 Union Territories (UTs), where there is still a rising trend,” Paul said, according to PTI.

Also read | Coronavirus survives on human skin for nine hours: Study

Paul said that once a vaccine against the viral disease is available, there will be enough resources to deliver as well as make it accessible to the citizens. He said India has enough cold storage facilities to an extent and this can be readily augmented as required. “Once the vaccine is available, there will be enough resources for delivering vaccines and making vaccines accessible to the citizens and there will be no concern about resources under those circumstances,” Paul said.

Also read | Coronavirus infects nearly 40 million globally

With 61,871 new cases and 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of the coronavirus disease has gone up to 7,494,551, according to the Union health ministry. India, the second worst-hit country in the world in terms of numbers of infections, added 374,013 Covid-19 cases in the last week. India’s death toll now stands at 114,031, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am.

tags
top news
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
BrahMos missile test fired from Indian Navy’s stealth destroyer hits bull’s eye
There may be second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
There may be second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner’s SRH vs Morgan’s KKR - Toss upcoming
IPL 2020 Live Score: Warner’s SRH vs Morgan’s KKR - Toss upcoming
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
UN official says Al-Qaeda remains close to Taliban in Afghanistan
UN official says Al-Qaeda remains close to Taliban in Afghanistan
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
Schools, metro trains to resume in these states from Oct 19. Check SOP
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
‘Something is happening in the camp which is not right’: Lara on KKR
RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Review and SRH vs KKR and MI vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
RR vs RCB and DC vs CSK Review and SRH vs KKR and MI vs KXIP Preview on Battleground T20
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In