Cannot rule out possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 during winters: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 14:45 IST

NITI Aayog member VK Paul said on Sunday the number of new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and related deaths have gone down across the country in the last three weeks but the possibility of a second wave of infections during the winter season cannot be ruled out, according to news agency PTI.

Paul, who heads the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for Covid-19 (NEGVAC), said in an interview to PTI that India could see a second wave of coronavirus infections in the winters as he cited the rising cases in Europe. “We cannot rule out (a second coronavirus wave this winter in India). Things can happen and we are still learning about the virus,” Paul said, according to PTI.

India, Paul said, is in a somewhat better position now but the country still has a long way to go because 90% of the people are still susceptible to coronavirus infections.

“In India, the new coronavirus cases and the number of deaths have declined in the last three weeks and the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states. However, there are five states (Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal) and 3-4 Union Territories (UTs), where there is still a rising trend,” Paul said, according to PTI.

Paul said that once a vaccine against the viral disease is available, there will be enough resources to deliver as well as make it accessible to the citizens. He said India has enough cold storage facilities to an extent and this can be readily augmented as required. “Once the vaccine is available, there will be enough resources for delivering vaccines and making vaccines accessible to the citizens and there will be no concern about resources under those circumstances,” Paul said.

With 61,871 new cases and 1,033 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of the coronavirus disease has gone up to 7,494,551, according to the Union health ministry. India, the second worst-hit country in the world in terms of numbers of infections, added 374,013 Covid-19 cases in the last week. India’s death toll now stands at 114,031, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am.