India’s Covid-19 tally over 7.49 million, more than 6.59 million have recovered

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 10:16 IST

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) went up to 7,494,551 after 61,871 new cases and 1,033 deaths were recorded between Friday and Saturday morning, according to the Union health ministry’s dashboard. The number of new infections reported in the past week has been below the 70,000 mark, with the lowest on October 13 at 55,342, data shows.

The country, which is the second worst-hit country in the world in terms of numbers of infections, added 374,013 Covid-19 cases in the last week. However, the daily deaths rose to over 1,000 on Sunday after remaining below 900 between Monday and Saturday. On October 15, it was the lowest for the week when 680 Covid-19 patients succumbed across the country. India’s death toll now stands at 114,031, the health ministry’s dashboard showed at 8am.

The number of recoveries also went up to 6,597,209 as 72,614 people were cured of the viral disease in the last 24 hours, taking the national recovery rate to a little over 88%. There have been 447,674 recoveries in the week and the government has said that “enhanced countrywide medical infrastructure, implementation of the Centre’s Standard Treatment Protocol by the States/UTs, and total dedication & commitment of doctors, paramedics and frontline workers have led to a persistent increase in the number of total recoveries with a commensurate dip in the fatality rate.”

It has also said that India is the only country with the highest recoveries and continues to have one of the lowest fatality rates globally.

There are 783,311 active cases of the coronavirus disease as of Sunday and the active caseload in the country fell below 800,000 for the first time after one-and-a-half months on Saturday. The active caseload was at 7,85,996 last on September 1.

The health ministry said on Saturday that 78% of the new recovered cases were observed to be concentrated in 10 states and Union territories. “Maharashtra contributes more than 13,000 to the single-day recoveries followed by Karnataka with more than 8,000 recoveries,” it said in a press release.

Of the 62,212 new confirmed cases on Saturday, 79% are from 10 states and Union territories. Maharashtra, the ministry said, is still reporting “a very high number of new cases with more than 11,000 cases” and is followed by Karnataka and Kerala with more than 7,000 cases each. There were 837 fatalities reported on Saturday morning and nearly 82% were concentrated in 10 states and Union territories. Maharashtra had reported the maximum single-day deaths with 306 deaths, it added.

“The Centre continues to support the State and UT Governments in the collective fight against the global pandemic. Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has deputed high-level Central teams to Kerala, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal. These States have been reporting a surge in the number of new COVID cases in the recent days,” the ministry said.

“The teams will support the State efforts towards strengthening containment, surveillance, testing, infection prevention and control measures, and efficient clinical management of the positive cases. The Central teams shall also guide in effectively managing the challenges related to timely diagnosis and follow up,” it added.