e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Science / Coronavirus survives on human skin for nine hours: Study

Coronavirus survives on human skin for nine hours: Study

The pathogen that causes the flu survives on human skin for about 1.8 hours by comparison, said the study published this month in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal.

science Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 10:40 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Agence France-Presse | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Tokyo
A child washes her hands at a day care center in Connecticut.
A child washes her hands at a day care center in Connecticut. (AP)
         

The coronavirus remains active on human skin for nine hours, Japanese researchers have found, in a discovery they said showed the need for frequent hand washing to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pathogen that causes the flu survives on human skin for about 1.8 hours by comparison, said the study published this month in the Clinical Infectious Diseases journal.

“The nine-hour survival of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes Covid-19) on human skin may increase the risk of contact transmission in comparison with IAV (influenza A virus), thus accelerating the pandemic,” it said.

The research team tested skin collected from autopsy specimens, about one day after death.

Both the coronavirus and the flu virus are inactivated within 15 seconds by applying ethanol, which is used in hand sanitisers.

“The longer survival of SARS-CoV-2 on the skin increases contact-transmission risk; however, hand hygiene can reduce this risk,” the study said.

The study backs World Health Organization guidance for regular and thorough hand washing to limit transmission of the virus, which has infected nearly 40 million people around the world since it first emerged in China late last year.

tags
top news
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India-China prepare for 8th round of military commanders’ talks next week
India’s Covid-19 tally over 7.49 million, more than 6.59 million have recovered
India’s Covid-19 tally over 7.49 million, more than 6.59 million have recovered
‘Could’ve exercised restraint in his words’: Shah on Maha guv’s letter to CM
‘Could’ve exercised restraint in his words’: Shah on Maha guv’s letter to CM
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
No one can take away Indian land, says Amit Shah amid border row with China
Assam Covid cases cross 200,000-mark; nearly 900 fatalities recorded
Assam Covid cases cross 200,000-mark; nearly 900 fatalities recorded
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
Hyderabad to witness more rains after days of downpours
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
‘He went out & didn’t come back’: Dhoni on why he gave last over to Jadeja
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
Navratri 2020: Amit Shah offers prayers at Bahuchara Mata temple in Gujarat
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In