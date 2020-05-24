e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 24, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Manipur’s Covid-19 tally goes up to 32 with three new cases

Manipur’s Covid-19 tally goes up to 32 with three new cases

Another active case (18-year-old) was confirmed on Saturday night at the VRDL, JNIMS (Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences), the statement said.

india Updated: May 24, 2020 23:22 IST
Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Sabir Husssain
Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Sabir Husssain
Hindustan Times, Imphal
A girl buys surgical masks which are in high demand due to COVID-19 situation in Imphal, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Friday, March 20, 2020.
A girl buys surgical masks which are in high demand due to COVID-19 situation in Imphal, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Manipur, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP)
         

Three more persons including a woman tested positive for Covid-19 in Manipur,taking the state’s tally to 32, health department officials said on Sunday.

Out of the 32, 28 are active cases. Four patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals.

“Two active cases of Covid-19 (one male and one female) were confirmed last night at the VRDL (Virus Research & Diagnosis Laboratory), RIMS(Regional Institute of Medical Sciences). The male is (32yr) is from Jiribam district. The female (25yr) belongs to Thoubal district,”

Dr Kh Sasheekumar Mangang, Additional Director and Spokesperson of state health department said in a statement.

Another active case (18-year-old) was confirmed on Saturday night at the VRDL, JNIMS (Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences), the statement said. The teenager who belongs to Churachandpur district had returned from Chennai.

The state’s first two positive cases of Covid-19 had recovered and were discharged from hospitals last month.

“The current recovery rate is 13.79 percent.”

The number of Covid-19 cases in the state has been rising after the arrival of stranded people of the state from various parts of the country. According to official reports, more than 10,000 people have returned to Manipur from different states.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In