Manipur: Shots fired at govt official’s residence in Imphal, say police

Imphal: Unidentified attackers fired shots at the residence of the director of Manipur Consumer Affairs Food and Public Distribution (CAF and PD), in Imphal, police said on Thursday, adding that no one was injured in the incident. (Representative Photo)

The incident took place at around 10.30pm on Wednesday under the jurisdiction of Singjamei Police Station, Imphal West.

Director, CAF and PD, Robertson Asem, told Hindustan Times on Thursday morning that there is no enmity or warning from any individual or organisation. “I am still confused why the attack was done and who is doing the attack”.

Police said that CCTV footage shows two persons came from the east side of the Pishum Ningom Leirak and shot around 4-5 rounds at the director’s residence. The duo escaped swiftly after the incident.

One white Alto car parked outside the residence was damaged in the attack with 4-5 bullet marks, said police.

Police said that a case has been registered at Singjamei Police Station and further investigation into the matter has been launched.