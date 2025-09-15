Manipur shuts schools, colleges in 5 districts after heavy rainfall; 70-yr-old man goes missing

IMPHAL: The Manipur government on Monday ordered the closure of all educational institutions in five districts on September 16 in view of the incessant rainfall in several parts of the state. Locals wade through a flooded street after heavy monsoon rain showers in Imphal East, in India's Manipur on September 14. (AFP)

Two government orders issued by the university and higher education director, Radhakanta and the school education director, Ng Bhogendra Meitei, cited the prevailing weather conditions for the decision.

“In view of the prevailing weather conditions in the state resulting in incidents of flood and landslides affecting across various districts including Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching and Thoubal, all the educational institutions including colleges shall remain closed on September 16,” the order issued by Radhakanta said after torrential rain triggered flash floods, water logging and landslides in several parts of the state.

The move came hours after the two major rivers in the Imphal valley breached embankments and a 70-year-old man was swept away by the strong current of the Iril river in Manipur’s Imphal East district. The man was identified as Md Ramjan of Khetri Awang Leikai, Imphal East district.

Police said he was swept away at around 3.30 pm in Kshetrigao, Imphal East. A video clip later emerged on social media that captured his attempt to stay afloat. A rescue operation was mounted with help of the State Disaster Management Force personnel but they hadn’t been able to locate him till 7.30 pm.

Imphal East’s rivers, mainly the Iril, were already over the high flood level mark and breached the embankment at Kshetri Awang Leikai, Imphal Eas,t during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. Low lying areas in Imphal East, and some areas of Thoubal district are inundated.

Senapati district authorities have asked people to stay alert due to the increase in the water level of the rivers and hill streams.

News agency PTI said the Wangjing river was also flowing above the danger level, submerging Sangaiyumpham and Wangjing areas in Thoubal district, officials added. A relief camp set up at Wangjing Kodompokpi Sports Complex was also severely waterlogged.

An iron bridge at Yairipok, built across the Thoubal river, was swept away by strong currents, cutting off several villages between Imphal East and Thoubal districts.

Meanwhile, Manipur State Power Distribution Company Limited (MSPDCL) announced that the 11 kV Wangkhei-1 Feeder under Wangkhei Sub-Division, IED-III, Imphal East, has been partially shut down due to flooding. As a safety measure, 18 transformers have been isolated.