Manipur: SI suspended for alleged assault on journalist

Imphal: The Manipur Police have suspended a sub-inspector (SI) of Imphal East district in connection with an assault case, officials said. The journalist fraternity in Manipur staged a protest and demanded action against the officer (Twitter/video screengrab)

Imphal East district superintendent of police (SP) K Meghachandra Singh issued the order of suspension to Sh Nikhil of the commandos unit on Saturday night after the issue sparked widespread condemnation from the journalist fraternity, who staged a protest and demanded action against the officer.

The SP said that disciplinary proceedings are being contemplated against SI Sh Nikhil for his grave misconduct, which is not expected from a member of a disciplined force.

“It is further ordered that during the period of suspension, the headquarters of SI Sh Nikhil Singh of CDO/IE will be Reserve Line, Porompat, and he will not leave his headquarters without obtaining the prior permission of the undersigned,” the order read.

The suspended officer will be entitled to subsistence allowance as admissible under rules during the period of his suspension, it added.

M Rameshchandra, a TV reporter with Imapct TV, was allegedly beaten while covering a rally by the internally displaced persons (IDPs) at Akampat area in Imphal East district. The alleged incident took place on Thursday, a video of which has gone viral.

Meanwhile, All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) Editors’ Guild Manipur (EGM) protested against the alleged assault and submitted a memorandum to chief minster N Biren Singh, demanding immediate investigation and action. The journalists’ fraternity also staged a protest on Friday.

The scribes’ bodies also held an emergency meeting in this regard at Manipur Press Club on Saturday.