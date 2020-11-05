e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Manipur student body’s proposed 48-hour inter-state bandh deferred again

Manipur student body’s proposed 48-hour inter-state bandh deferred again

The students’ body deferred bandh following a successful meeting with the government

india Updated: Nov 05, 2020, 11:36 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
Hindustan Times, Imphal
ATSUM had planned a 48-hr bandh beginning November 5.
ATSUM had planned a 48-hr bandh beginning November 5.(Representational Image)
         

Manipur-based All Tribal Students’ Union (ATSUM)’s proposed 48-hour inter-state bandh and ban on construction works of national projects in Manipur, which was scheduled to commence from November 5, has been deferred again following an agreement with the government during a meeting, sources said on Thursday.

The meeting, which was held at chief minister’s secretariat in Imphal on Wednesday, was attended by chief minister N Biren along with tribal affairs and hills minister Vungzagin Valte, public health engineering minister L Dikho, forest and environment minister Awangbow Newmai, MLA Ginsuanhau, additional chief secretary, and director of tribal affairs and hills, and representatives of ATSUM led by its president.

“The students’ body agreed to defer their proposed agitation on the chief minister’s assurance that their demand for ADC (Autonomous District Council) elections and also for no further extension of the current ADC term shall be considered in the next Cabinet meeting after the bypolls,” a source in Imphal said.

Also read | Manipur issues new Covid-19 guidelines

The by-elections to four Assembly Constituencies are scheduled to be held on November 7.

ATSUM has been demanding that elections to six ADCs in hill districts be held in November as terms of the current ADCs expired in May this year.

However, the state government extended the terms for six months, citing difficulty in holding the elections during the rainy season among other reasons. Manipur has six ADCs-Churachandpur, Chandel, Sadar Hills,Senapati,Tamenglong and Ukhrul.

ATSUM has, however, warned that the agitation may resume if the state government fails to keep its word. Much will also depend on the outcome of the joint meeting of ATSUM and its federating units to be held on November 12, it said.

tags
top news
‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after November 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
‘You will bow in front of Tejashwi Yadav after November 10’: Chirag Paswan attacks Nitish Kumar
US Election 2020: When we might know results
US Election 2020: When we might know results
Arnab Goswami spends night at Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre
Arnab Goswami spends night at Alibag jail’s Covid-19 centre
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
Biden wins Michigan, Wisconsin, now on brink of White House
India’s daily Covid-19 count again crosses 50,000-mark
India’s daily Covid-19 count again crosses 50,000-mark
Drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Thiruvananthapuram house
Drama unfolds outside Bineesh Kodiyeri’s Thiruvananthapuram house
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: JP Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
Bihar Assembly Election 2020 Live: JP Nadda to hold rallies in Hayaghat, Jale
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
Trump or Biden: Who’s better for India? Shashi Tharoor answers
trending topics
US Presidential Election 2020Bihar Election 2020 LiveCovid-19 Live UpdatesDelhi riots caseNEET Counselling Result 2020India COVID-19 casesVirat Kohli BirthdayUS Election 2020 Latest Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In