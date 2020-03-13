Manipur titular king files nomination as BJP candidate for RS polls

india

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 23:13 IST

Manipur’s titular king Sanajaoba Leishemba filed his nomination papers on Friday morning as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the lone Rajya Sabha seat from the state going to polls.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on March 16 for the polls scheduled on March 26.

The state Chief Minister N Biren Singh led council of ministers and MLAs accompanied the ‘Maharaj’ Leishemba for filing of two nomination papers proposed by six ruling legislators each.

Nomination papers were filed at the office of Secretary, Manipur Legislative Assembly in Imphal around 11.30 am.

At present, BJP Manipur Pradesh president Kshetrimayum Bhabananda is the sitting member of the Upper House from Manipur, whose term is due to expire in April this year.

It may be mentioned that the central election committee of BJP had nominated titular King Leishemba as party candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls on Wednesday.

Responding to a question after the filing of nomination papers, Chief Minister Biren thanked the BJP national leaders for nominating the ‘Maharaja’.

On the other hand, former MLA Tongbram Mangibabu of the Indian National Congress and Honreikhui Kashung of Naga People’s Front (NPF) have also filed their nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha polls later in the afternoon, sources said.

On Thursday, Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) headed by Moirangthem Okendra held a marathon meeting to nominate a consensus candidate from among the three potential candidates--T Mangibabu, Poonam Rani Wangkhem and Ningombam Bhupendra.

Similarly Manipur state unit of NPF, a major coalition partner in the BJP led coalition government also held series of meetings to name Honreikhui Kashung as the party’s candidate for Rajya Sabha polls. NPF has 4 MLAs in the assembly.