Manipur violence: 6 killed, CM Biren Singh meets MLAs and governor | 10 points
Sep 08, 2024 04:21 PM IST
In response to the tense situation, chief minister N Biren Singh held a meeting with coalition government legislators and briefed governor L Acharya.
Six people were killed as fresh violence erupted between the warring ethnic communities of Kukis and Meitei in the northeastern state of Manipur on Saturday.
The Meitei and Kuki communities have clashed intermittently since last year following a court order for the state to extend the Kukis' special economic benefits and quotas in jobs and education to the Meiteis as well.
In response to the tense situation, chief minister N Biren Singh has met with coalition government legislators and briefed Governor L. Acharya about the law and order conditions.
Over 225 people have been killed and around 60,000 displaced since the clashes began.
Here's what we know so far about the recent surge in violence:
- The violence intensified on Friday when suspected militants launched long-range rockets, resulting in the death of a priest and injuring five others in Moirang of Bishnupur district.
- On Saturday morning, militants struck Nungchappi village in Jiribam, resulting in the death of 63-year-old Yurembam Kulendra Singha. They subsequently targeted Rasidpur village, where clashes with local volunteers led to the death of 41-year-old Baspatimayum Lakhi Kumar Sharma.
- Jiribam was the site of recent peace talks between Meitei and Hmar leaders, accompanied by security forces commanders. During the meeting, they jointly committed to working towards peace.
- In response to the recent surge in violence in Manipur, including drone and rocket attacks, the state police have deployed anti-drone systems in the region and are in the process of acquiring additional anti-drone systems and guns.
- The police said they are using army helicopters to monitor the area and conducting searches in suspected areas across the hills and valley.
- Crowds attempted to loot weapons from the 2nd and 7th Manipur Rifles camps in Imphal on Friday evening. Security forces prevented them by firing blank rounds and tear gas, said police.
- Manipur inspector general of police (intelligence) K Kabib has said that that three bodies of miscreants were found following a heavy exchange of fire at Nungchappi village in Jiribam district.
- A total of 92 checkpoints have been set up across various districts in Manipur, both in the hills and the valley. So far, the police have detained 129 individuals for violations in different districts of the state.
- With a population of 32 lakhs, Manipur has been divided into two ethnic enclaves since the conflict began in May 2023, a valley controlled by the Meiteis and hills dominated by the Kukis.
- The recent violence is attributed to a controversial audio recording, allegedly involving chief minister N Biren Singh, which has triggered protests demanding a separate administration for a tribal community. However, the government has clarfied that the audio was doctored.
