Manipur violence: 6 killed, CM Biren Singh meets MLAs and governor | 10 points

Six people were killed as fresh violence erupted between the warring ethnic communities of Kukis and Meitei in the northeastern state of Manipur on Saturday. A convoy of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh arrives at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal to meet Governor Lakshman Acharya on Saturday. (PTI)

The Meitei and Kuki communities have clashed intermittently since last year following a court order for the state to extend the Kukis' special economic benefits and quotas in jobs and education to the Meiteis as well.

In response to the tense situation, chief minister N Biren Singh has met with coalition government legislators and briefed Governor L. Acharya about the law and order conditions.

Over 225 people have been killed and around 60,000 displaced since the clashes began.

Here's what we know so far about the recent surge in violence:

