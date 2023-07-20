Home / India News / Man who took part in mob which disrobed Manipuri women, unmasked: Report

Man who took part in mob which disrobed Manipuri women, unmasked: Report

ByHT News Desk
Jul 20, 2023 05:39 PM IST

Huirem Herodas Meitei was arrested by the Manipur Police earlier today, day after the video of women being paraded naked went viral.

The main culprit who was a part of the mob which paraded women naked and sexually assaulted them in Manipur, has been unmasked. Huirem Herodas Meitei, 32, hailing from Pechi Awang Leikai, was arrested early morning on Thursday in an operation by the Manipur Police.

Images shared by news agency ANI show the arrested accused wearing a green shirt, who is also spotted in the screengrab of the viral video.

A Manipur Police officer has told HT that more people will be arrested in the coming hours. The officer, who wished not to be named, added that sections of rape and murder had been added to the FIR filed.

The horrific viral video of Kuki women disrobed and sexually assaulted by an armed mob of 800-1,000 miscreants on May 4 has sparked massive outrage across the country. The incident had taken place in B Phainom village on May 4.

Huirem Herodas Meitei was arrested by Manipur Police earlier in the day.
A Manipur Police official told HT that more people who are involved in the horrific crime will be arrested, adding that sections of rape and murder were already added in the FIR which was filed.

According to the FIR, a family of five people had fled to a forest to escape the mob which stormed their village, looting and burning the homes. They were rescued by the police.

But soon, a mob surrounded the family near Toubul, which is two kilometres away from the Nongpok Sekmai police station, and took them from the police custody. After killing a 56-year-old man on the spot, the mob assaulted the three women who were disrobed and paraded naked. A 21-year-old woman, was also allegedly gangraped by the mob.

According to the FIR, a 19-year-old youth was also murdered when he tried to stop the mob from assaulting his sister. The three women managed to escape with the help of locals.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

