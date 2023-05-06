Manipur violence: Over 16,000 people rescued by security forces till now

Following the violence in Manipur, the Indian army and the Assam Rifles have evacuated more than 16,000 people. Incidents of vandalism and arson were reported from across Manipur.(ANI)

A senior official of the Indian army told ANI that efforts are being continued to bring the overall situation under control. "So far, the Indian army and Assam Rifles have evacuated more than 16,000 people from different parts of the state. Flag marches are being held to control the situation," the army official said.

Security forces are also engaging in regular patrolling activities. Aerial surveillance and enhanced vigil are in place along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur so as to thwart any attempts by insurgent groups.

Speaking about the situation in the state, Kuldeep Singh, Security Advisor of Manipur state said, “...Army & Forces are addressing problems & Exec Magistrates, Sr officers of Police, Paramilitary & Assam Rifles trying to outreach in far-flung areas...84 arms surrendered till now & 10 people arrested today.”

Nearly 10,000 army, para-military and central police forces have been deployed in the state.

Two violent incidents took place in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Friday night. In the Changpikot area of the Churachandpur district, a clash between two groups occurred on May 5 night. In another incident, a violent crowd of approximately 400 people surrounded security personnel at Lamka village.

Violence first broke out in the Torbung area of Manipur's Churachandpur district during the Tribal Solidarity March. This march was organised by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) on Wednesday to protest against the Meiteis community's demand to acquire Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON