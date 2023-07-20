‘Shameful blot for the country…’: CPI MP Binoy Viswam urges PM Modi to take appropriate action on Manipur incident

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MP Binoy Viswam on Thursday wrote a letter to the Prime Minister over the viral video of naked women being paraded in Manipur. He called the incident ‘a shameful blot’ for the entire country and urged the Prime Minister to ‘take appropriate action to instil trust and confidence in the people of the border state.’



Viswam wrote, “A shameful blot for the entire country has surfaced in the form of a video from Manipur. Naked women are being paraded by armed assailants completely exposing the absence of any semblance of law-and-order, respect for women or presence of government authority.” CPI(M) MP Binoy Viswam.(HT File Photo)

Hitting out at the prime minister he added, “Your defeaning silence on the Manipur issue has emboldened such unlawful elements who are ruling the roosts in Manipur under the so-called double-engine government of the BJP. First the opposition and today the Supreme Court was compelled to respond to the Manipur crisis due to the painful inaction by your government.”

“Even after more than 75 days; violence, arson and killings seem unending…” Viswam said. The CPI(M) leader also took a dig at the PM's ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign and said, “You trumpeted ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ and recently exalted Nari Shakti in your speech. Respected prime minister, the insult, humiliation and agony the visuals from Manipur have caused to the women of country will not heal from mere slogans… I urge you to come out of your hibernation on the Manipur issue and… instil trust and confidence in the people of the border state.”

Three women were stripped naked and paraded through the streets of Manipur on May 4 amid clashes between the Kuki and Meitei tribal communities in the state. Opposition leaders have hit out at the ruling BJP in the state over the mishap and urged for appropriate action to be taken against the perpetrators of the crime. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday hit out at the Centre over the Manipur issue and said, “Manipur is burning, women are raped, naked, paraded, and horrific violence is taking place. But the PM kept quiet for so long until today…he only gave a statement outside the Parliament.”

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi, "The hate politics of the RSS and the vote politics of the BJP are responsible for the situation in Manipur.”

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said, "...PM was compelled to react on the video because it has become viral now...Genocide is going on there...Justice will prevail only when the CM is removed and the PM orders CBI inquiry.”

Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee also reacted to the incident. Banerjee tweeted, “Heartbroken and outraged to witness the horrific video from Manipur showing the brutal treatment of two women by a frenzied mob… We must stand united in condemning such inhumane actions by the miscreants & bring justice to the victims.”

