Congress's Chidambaram admits crime against women in Rajasthan, Bengal and Bihar: ‘But in Manipur…’

Congress veteran P Chidambaram on Sunday admitted that there have been “incidents of violence against women in Bihar, West Bengal and Rajasthan”, but also hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government for comparing them with “relentless violence in Manipur”. Congress workers during a protest in Thane on Saturday over sexual violence against women in Manipur.(PTI)

Chidambaram's long tweet comes a day after Union minister Anurag Thakur alleged that there was a long list of heinous crimes against women in states ruled by opposition parties such as Rajasthan, West Bengal and Bihar, but they were playing politics over the Manipur incident.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, Thakur slammed former Congress presidents Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the leaders of other opposition parties, accusing them of remaining silent on cases of crimes against women in non-BJP ruled states. "Over one lakh cases of crimes against women have been registered in Rajasthan in the last four years. A total of 33,000 cases pertaining to sexual assault on women in Rajasthan," Thakur alleged.

But taking to Twitter, Chidambaram asked, "How can the situation in Manipur be compared to the situation in Bihar, West Bengal and Rajasthan?

“Let's admit that there were incidents of violence against women in Bihar, West Bengal and Rajasthan. How does that excuse the continuing and relentless violence in Manipur? Are there any Kukis left in the valley? Are there any Meiteis left in Churachandpur and other hill districts of Manipur?” the Congress MP tweeted.

Chidambaram added that if reports are true, “ethnic cleansing is almost complete in Manipur”.

“On an objective assessment, there is a collapse of Constitutional government in Manipur The writ of the chief minister and his ministers does not run beyond their homes and offices… The central government has not only been incompetent and partisan, it is callous and cruel when it hides behind the smokescreen of odious comparisons. If stern action is required in Bihar, West Bengal and Rajasthan, certainly instruct the state governments to take stronger action, but that does not excuse the barbarism that is taking place in Manipur. The Government of Manipur has collapsed. The Government of India is in a self-induced coma,” he further said.

Union ministers Smriti Irani and Thakur also hit out at the Congress for sacking its minister in Rajasthan after he raised the issue of crime against women in his state. Thakur alleged that it has been done on the instructions of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

Opposition attacks government over Manipur viral video

The Opposition has mounted a fresh attack on the government after a May 4 incident video surfaced on Wednesday showing two women from one of the warring communities in Manipur being paraded naked and assaulted by a group of men from the other side. Five people have been arrested so far involving the incident.

The Congress accused the BJP of resorting to whataboutery and running away from discussion in parliament like "fugitives".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, "The Prime Minister and his drum beaters are diverting and deflecting from the enormous tragedy that has overtaken all of Manipur in the past 80 days by creating false equivalence with an issue relating to Rajasthan."

The Congress also put up a picture of Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on its Twitter account with a "Failed report card".

Irani hit back on Twitter, saying, "There are depths of depravity very few are capable of - keeping a scorecard regarding women."

"There are instances of wilful ignorance very few incessantly exhibit. On both counts - depravity and wilful ignorance- CONgress scores well. Discuss in Parliament if the dynasty permits," she said.

Hitting back at Irani, Congress' Pawan Khera alleged that when "she is questioned over her failures as a minister, she chooses to hide behind the gender argument."

TMC's Mahua Moitra said, "Sorry WCD Minister. This isn't Depravity. Depravity is BJP deflecting Manipur issue with all-out fake news assault in other states."

Congress leader Ranjeet Ranjan said, "WCD minister Smriti Irani is shrugging off responsibility over Manipur horror."

"This is a government which behaves like a fugitive as it is afraid of the opposition," she asked.

(With inputs from agencies)

