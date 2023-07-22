Smriti Irani reacts to 'FAILED' report card: 'CONgress scores well'

Union minister Smriti Irani reacted to the report card that the Congress gave her amid national outrage over the shocking video of two Kuki women paraded naked in Manipur. The verdict of the report card is: Failed. The women and child development minister was clueless about women's plight and wakes up after two months, the Congress's report card said. The minister reacted to the report card and said the Congress, on the other hand, scores well on two counts -- depravity and wilful ignorance. Smriti Irani questioned the Congress on West Bengal and Rajasthan incidents amid Manipur outrage.

"There are depths of depravity very few are capable of -- keeping a score card re women. There are instances of wilful ignorance very few incessantly exhibit. On both counts - depravity and wilful ignorance- CONgress scores well. Discuss in Parliament if the dynasty permits," Smriti Irani tweeted.

Amid the intense political slugfest over the shocking Manipur video over which the Congress cornered the BJP which ruled Manipur, BJP ministers and leaders are citing examples of other states where similar incidents of atrocities on women took place, and accused the Congress of silence.

The Congress is a mute spectator to the atrocitoes of women in West Bengal and turns deaf in rajasthan, Smriti Irani said.

