'PM compelled to react…': Owaisi demands CBI probe, sacking of Manipur CM Biren Singh

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was forced to respond to the video of Manipur women being paraded naked only because it had gone viral. He called for the ousting of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi addresses a press conference, in Hyderabad.(PTI)

Speaking to news agency ANI, Owaisi said, “...PM was compelled to react on the video because it has become viral now...Genocide is going on there...Justice will prevail only when the CM is removed and the PM orders CBI inquiry.”

Earlier in the day, the Hyderabad MP questioned Modi’s two-month long silence and whether CM Singh will compensate for the loss of 160 lives.

“The PM@PMOIndia at last spoke on Manipur after 2 Months of continuing Genocide of Kuki tribes,question that the Govt must answer but for the horrible video will Modi have reacted? Will BJP CM of Manipur give justice to the 160 killed,many women who have been raped ,fifty thousand who have been displaced NO NO,” he wrote.

Ahead of Parliament's Monsoon Session, PM Modi expressed his distress over the video and termed it ‘shameful’ for any civilized society. Modi said that we should rise above politics to protect women and also assured of action against the accused.

“My heart is filled with pain and anger… the whole nation is shamed. I urge all the chief ministers to further strengthen law and order in their states and especially for the security of women and take the strongest measures. Be it any incident in Rajasthan or Chhattisgarh or Manipur or any corner of the country - rise above politics…What happened with the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven,” the PM said.

Reacting to Modi’s statement, Congress spokesperson Surpiya Shrinate said he has only 36 seconds for Manipur, during which he commented on Congress ruled states of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan.

The video of the women being paraded and molested by a gang of men in B Phainom village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district surfaced on social media on Wednesday, sparking fresh tensions in the ethnic violence-hit state.

