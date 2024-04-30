'Manipur women, who were paraded naked, approached police Gypsy but…’: What CBI probe found

Nearly a year after the shocking incident of stripping and parading of two women in Manipur's Churachandpur that rocked the nation, more disturbing details have emerged now. The Indian Express, citing a chargesheet submitted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), reported on Tuesday that just before a mob paraded the two women from the Kuki-Zomi community naked and sexually assaulted them, the duo had sought refuge inside a police Gypsy parked by the roadside. However, the police driver, upon their request to start the vehicle, claimed there was “no key”. Security personnel in Manipur’s Imphal. (Reuters file)

Two other male victims were also present inside the police Gypsy. Subsequently, all the policemen on the scene vacated the area, leaving the victims vulnerable as a large mob forcibly removed them from the vehicle, the chargesheet claimed.

The CBI's investigation disclosed the harrowing Manipur incident that occurred in Churachandpur in May last year. The Indian Express reported that the chargesheet was lodged against six persons and a juvenile before a special court in Guwahati in October.

Two family members of the women were also murdered by the mob that numbered around 800-1000, according to the FIR, HT had earlier reported.

The Police FIR had said one of the women was gangraped. She later told The Wire that Manipur Police had been present at the crime scene but did not help them. The harrowing video, which forced the Biren Singh government into acknowledging the scale and type of violence in the state and apprehends an accused months after the incident took place, shows two women stripped naked and being paraded by a mob. One of the survivors in the video told the news portal, “Manipur’s Police were present there, but they didn’t help us.”

Another survivor said she saw four policemen sitting in the car and looking at the violence. “They didn’t do anything to help us,” she said. Her father and brother were killed in this mob attack.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kukis since May 3 last year.

Manipur violence: Takeaways from CBI chargesheet