Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
Gunfight breaks out between Meitei, Kuki village volunteers in Manipur: Police

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 28, 2024 11:57 AM IST

Security forces have been rushed to the area to bring the situation under control, a police officer said.

Fresh violence was reported from conflict-hit Manipur, where a gunfight broke out between village volunteers of the warring Metei and Kuki communities on Sunday, the state police informed.

The Manipur ethnic conflict has claimed over 200 lives since is began on May 3 last year (Representational Image/ANI)
The Manipur ethnic conflict has claimed over 200 lives since is began on May 3 last year (Representational Image/ANI)

A senior officer told news agency PTI that the exchange began when "dozens of armed men" opened indiscriminate fire on Koutruk village on the periphery of the Imphal Valley from the adjoining hills in the Kangpokpi district.

Also Read: Election Commission orders fresh polling at six polling stations in Outer Manipur on April

Some of the bullets pierced walls of the villagers' homes, the officer said, adding that children, women, and senior citizens were being evacuated to safe areas nearby.

“Pumpis” or locally-made mortar shells were used as well, he further stated.

This initial attack, the officer noted, prompted a retaliation from the village volunteers in Koutruk, leading to the gunfight.

“Security forces are being rushed to the area to bring the situation under control,” he said.

Also Read: Bridge on National Highway damaged in IED explosions in Manipur

Koutruk has seen multiple intense gunbattles between village volunteers of the two sides since ethnic violence broke out on May 3 last year. The village has been identified as one of the “most vulnerable areas” for gun attacks.

The conflict has claimed more than 200 lives, and left thousands displaced.

Sunday's incident, meanwhile, comes just a day after two soldiers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed, and as many injured, in a militant attack in the Bishnupur district, in the first such targeting here of a central force in almost a year.

More than a dozen unidentified attackers first hurled grenades at the CRPF post shortly after midnight on Saturday, and followed it up with a barrage of bullets, according to officials familiar with the matter, who described it as a “pre-meditated attack”. 

 

 

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Gunfight breaks out between Meitei, Kuki village volunteers in Manipur: Police
