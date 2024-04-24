 Bridge on National Highway damaged in IED explosions in Manipur - Hindustan Times
Bridge on National Highway damaged in IED explosions in Manipur

ByUtpal Parashar
Apr 24, 2024 02:26 PM IST

Videos of the incident circulating on social media showed cracks and three craters on the bridge, which has affected vehicular movement

A bridge on National Highway 2 in Kangpokpi district of strife-torn Manipur was damaged in three improvised explosive device (IED) explosions at around 12.45am on Wednesday, officials said. No one was injured in the incident. However, videos of the incident circulating on social media showed cracks and three craters on the bridge, which has affected vehicular movements.

The blast occurred just two days ahead of the polling for the Outer Manipur constituency, which is scheduled on Friday. (Representative Image)
The blast occurred just two days ahead of the polling for the Outer Manipur constituency, which is scheduled on Friday. (Representative Image)

The blast occurred on a bridge located between Sapermeina and Koubru Leikha. NH 2 connects Imphal to Dimapur in Nagaland.

The incident happened just two days ahead of the polling for the Outer Manipur constituency (covering 13 assembly constituencies), which is scheduled on Friday.

A police official said on condition of anonymity that search operations have been launched to nab those responsible for the incident and security has been beefed up in the area. No outfit has claimed responsibility for the blasts.

The first phase of polling in Manipur on April 19 for the Inner Manipur and a portion of the Outer Manipur seats had witnessed violence, damage to electronic voting machines (EVMs) and allegations of rigging. Subsequently re-poll was held in 11 polling stations in Inner Manipur seat on April 22.

“We are aware of the IED explosion, but since polling in Kangpokpi district took place in the first phase, it shouldn’t affect polling for the second phase on Friday,” said Manipur chief electoral officer, Pradeep Kumar Jha.

    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Bridge on National Highway damaged in IED explosions in Manipur
