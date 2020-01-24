e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 24, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Manish Sisodia challenges Amit Shah to show one govt school in any BJP-ruled state comparable to Delhi schools

Manish Sisodia challenges Amit Shah to show one govt school in any BJP-ruled state comparable to Delhi schools

Shah, on Thursday, attacked the AAP, asking how many schools were constructed by its government in Delhi. Responding to Shah, Sisodia invited the former BJP president to his Patparganj assembly constituency to visit the newly built ‘school of excellence’ there.

india Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:17 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia addresses the media, at the party office in New Delhi
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia addresses the media, at the party office in New Delhi(Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia challenged Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to show one government school in any BJP-ruled state that is comparable to government schools of the national capital.

Shah, on Thursday, attacked the AAP, asking how many schools were constructed by its government in Delhi. Responding to Shah, Sisodia invited the former BJP president to his Patparganj assembly constituency to visit the newly built ‘school of excellence’ there.

“I don’t know whether he is looking for a school in Delhi or the sky using his binoculars. We have not just constructed new schools, but also refurbished the old to a great extent,” he said, challenging Shah to show a single government school of comparable standards built in any BJP-ruled state.

Had the seven BJP MPs of Delhi done any work for people, he alleged, the party’s central leadership would not have to resort to ‘jumlas’ or be “confused” about issues to attack the Arvind Kejriwal government.

“I again wish to state that you (Shah) are most welcome to come to talk to us about real issues, but please don’t conjure things up,” he said.

He also said of the 2,80,000 CCTV cameras that were to be installed, the government has installed more than 2,00,000 cameras and the process is on to install the remaining.

Reacting to Shah’s comment that his phone’s battery died trying to find free Wi-Fi service of the AAP government, Sisodia said he is worried about this because if “India’s Hon’ble Home Minister’s phone battery runs out of charge the nation will come to a standstill”.

“The Delhi government has a system to provide free electricity up to 200 units, I request him to keep his phone charged always, because he won’t be able to use the free Wi-Fi on a dead phone,” he said.

Sisodia said the AAP government will install 11,000 WiFi hotspots across Delhi and it has already launched more than 1,000 such hotspots.

“If he accompanies me to any major market area, I will show him the spots” said Sisodia.

“Yesterday, the Hon’ble Home Minister of India made some statements during his rally in Delhi and I think it’s appreciable that he is talking about the work done in Delhi. We had said we have entered the political arena to transform the manner in which politics is conducted and Shah himself provides ample proof of the manner in which we have changed the narrative,” he said.

tags
top news
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Millions caught in central China lockdown, military doctors deployed to fight Coronavirus
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
Death row convict Vinay wants to send personal diary to Prez with mercy plea
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
In raids on Bharat Hotels group, taxmen find Rs 1,000 crore foreign assets
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
‘You are stupid,’ man tweets Anand Mahindra. His reply is polite yet savage
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
At JNU fee hearing, High Court’s clear message to govt on funding education
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Panga review: Kangana touches your heart in this emotional roller-coaster
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Iyer, Rahul turn on class as India thrash NZ by 6 wickets in 1st T20I
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
Watch: Women cab drivers take charge to make Delhi women feel safer
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news