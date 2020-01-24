Manish Sisodia challenges Amit Shah to show one govt school in any BJP-ruled state comparable to Delhi schools

india

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 20:17 IST

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia challenged Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to show one government school in any BJP-ruled state that is comparable to government schools of the national capital.

Shah, on Thursday, attacked the AAP, asking how many schools were constructed by its government in Delhi. Responding to Shah, Sisodia invited the former BJP president to his Patparganj assembly constituency to visit the newly built ‘school of excellence’ there.

“I don’t know whether he is looking for a school in Delhi or the sky using his binoculars. We have not just constructed new schools, but also refurbished the old to a great extent,” he said, challenging Shah to show a single government school of comparable standards built in any BJP-ruled state.

Had the seven BJP MPs of Delhi done any work for people, he alleged, the party’s central leadership would not have to resort to ‘jumlas’ or be “confused” about issues to attack the Arvind Kejriwal government.

“I again wish to state that you (Shah) are most welcome to come to talk to us about real issues, but please don’t conjure things up,” he said.

He also said of the 2,80,000 CCTV cameras that were to be installed, the government has installed more than 2,00,000 cameras and the process is on to install the remaining.

Reacting to Shah’s comment that his phone’s battery died trying to find free Wi-Fi service of the AAP government, Sisodia said he is worried about this because if “India’s Hon’ble Home Minister’s phone battery runs out of charge the nation will come to a standstill”.

“The Delhi government has a system to provide free electricity up to 200 units, I request him to keep his phone charged always, because he won’t be able to use the free Wi-Fi on a dead phone,” he said.

Sisodia said the AAP government will install 11,000 WiFi hotspots across Delhi and it has already launched more than 1,000 such hotspots.

“If he accompanies me to any major market area, I will show him the spots” said Sisodia.

“Yesterday, the Hon’ble Home Minister of India made some statements during his rally in Delhi and I think it’s appreciable that he is talking about the work done in Delhi. We had said we have entered the political arena to transform the manner in which politics is conducted and Shah himself provides ample proof of the manner in which we have changed the narrative,” he said.