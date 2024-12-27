Manmohan Singh dies at 92: The secret behind his iconic blue turban

Manmohan Singh, regarded as the architect of modern India's economy, was often seen in a blue turban and was often questioned about the choice of colour. During a speech, the former Prime Minister who died on Thursday night, had revealed the secret behind his iconic turbans. Singh revealed that the blue turban was a nod to his alma mater, the University of Cambridge. Manmohan Singh died at New Delhi's AIIMS on Thursday night.(PTI File)

Making the remarks while being honored with a Doctorate of Law in 2006, Singh explained that light blue is one of his favorite colors and a reminder of his memorable days at Cambridge.

The event, which took place in front of a large admiring audience, saw Prince Philip point out Singh’s distinctive blue turban. "Look at the colour of his turban," the Duke remarked, prompting applause from the gathered crowd. It was at this moment that Singh shared a personal connection to the color, revealing that light blue is one of his favorite hues and has often adorned his head throughout the years.

"Blue is one of my favourites and is often seen on my head," Singh said with a smile, referencing his fondness for the color that has become his trademark.

The former Prime Minister then also reflected on how, during his time at Cambridge, his peers had affectionately nicknamed him "blue turban."

Singh credited his teachers and peers at Cambridge with instilling in him the values of open-mindedness, fearlessness, and intellectual curiosity. He specifically mentioned notable economists like Nicholas Kaldor, Joan Robinson, and Amartya Sen, with whom he had the privilege of associating during his time at Cambridge.

As Singh concluded his speech, the audience erupted in applause, and he stood up once again to acknowledge the recognition from his beloved university.

Manmohan Singh's rich legacy

The former prime minister died at New Delhi's AIIMS on Thursday night. He was 92.

He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

The body of the former PM will be kept at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing.

Singh, the first Sikh to lead India, was prime minister from 2004 to 2014, serving a rare two terms. He is credited with steering India to unprecedented economic growth and lifting hundreds of millions out of dire poverty.