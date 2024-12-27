Manmohan Singh’s association with Assam began with tenure as finance minister

When Manmohan Singh was inducted into Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s government for a consequential tenure as the Union finance minister in 1991, it also marked the beginning of his three-decade association with Assam. Rao got Singh, who passed away at 92 in New Delhi on Thursday, elected as a Rajya Sabha member from the northeastern state at the suggestion of the then chief minister Hiteswar Saikia. Manmohan Singh and his wife, Gursharan Kaur, were enlisted as voters in Guwahati. (Sourced)

Singh would transform the Indian economy by unshackling growth as the finance minister and a Rajya Sabha member from Assam before becoming the prime minister in 2004.

Singh, who had four more terms as a member of the upper House of Parliament from the northeastern state, unveiled economic reforms in 1991 and laid the foundation for India’s rise as a major world economy. He rented a two-room set in Guwahati’s Sorumotoria locality the year he was inducted into Rao’s Cabinet. Singh retained the set, which was part of the house of Hiteswar Saikia’s wife Hemoprova Saikia, until 2019 when the former prime minister contested his last Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan. The Congress lost power to Bharatiya Janata Party in Assam in 2016. Singh was reelected to Rajya Sabha from Assam in 1995, 2001, 2007, and 2013.

Hiteswar and Hemoprova Saikia’s son, Debabrata Saikia, a Congress lawmaker and leader of opposition in the Assam assembly, said Singh and his wife, Gursharan Kaur, were enlisted as voters in Guwahati apart from being their tenants. He added Singh was very particular about paying his rent, which was nominal, on time and came to Guwahati to vote during Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

Debabrata Saikia said the former prime minister and his wife stayed overnight at the modest rented accommodation on a couple of occasions despite being the Union finance minister. “Singh used to pay rent for the two rooms until 2019 when he got elected to Rajya Sabha from Rajasthan.”

He added Singh recollected memories of those years as a tenant in their house and his association with Assam and his father when he met the former prime minister in New Delhi last year to inquire about his health. “In the absence of my father, he used to guide me in my political career,” said Saikia.

The Hiteswar Saikia Foundation the late former chief minister’s family set up after his death in 1996 brought out a coffee table book, highlighting Singh’s contribution to Assam as a mark of respect and his association with the state. Singh released the book in New Delhi in 2019.

Debabrata Saikia said there was a misconception that Singh did not do enough for the state despite representing Assam in Rajya Sabha for a long time. “He used to keep track of every development in the state,” he said. “Whenever he learnt about issues such as drinking water or electricity in Assam, he ensured funds were released from the Centre to tackle them. He never highlighted these things himself,” he added.

The Saikias have not rented out their two-room set since Singh vacated it given its association with the late former prime minister.