Mann ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to participate in ‘Chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz’. Check details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people, especially students, to participate in the ongoing Chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz. "I will request students to participate in Chandrayaan-3 mahaquiz which will help them to explore about country's lunar mission," Modi said on the 105th episode of his monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

PM Narendra Modi salutes ISRO scientists for Chandrayaan 3's success.

On August 23, India scripted history after the Indian Space Research Organisation's Chandrayaan-3 soft landed on the Moon's south pole. After landing, both the Vikram lander and the Pragyan rover, and payloads onboard had performed experiments one after the other so as to complete them within 14 Earth days (one lunar day), before pitch darkness and extreme cold weather engulfed the Moon.

The lander and rover — with a total mass of 1,752 kg — were designed to operate for one lunar daylight period (about 14 Earth days) to study the surroundings there. However, the ISRO is hoping they can be revived, now that the Sun has risen again on the Moon, and that they carry on with the experiments and studies there.

"When the lander of Chandrayaan-3 was about to land on the Moon, crores of people were simultaneously witnessing this event every moment through different mediums. More than 80 lakh people watched the event on ISRO's YouTube Live Channel - a record in itself. This shows how deeply millions of Indians are attached to Chandrayaan-3," Modi said on the show.

What is ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 MahaQuiz?

The ISRO is currently organising the Chandrayaan 3 Maha Quiz on the MyGov platform part of the celebrations honouring India's remarkable feat in space exploration.

This MyGov quiz on Chandrayaan 3 aims to engage students in understanding the significance and successful outcomes of this lunar mission, which has put India on the global stage – in the field of space research and technology.

Chandrayaan-3 MahaQuiz: How To Register?

To participate in the Chandrayaan 3 Mahaquiz, the citizens need to create an individual account on MyGov.

Here are the steps to register for Chandrayaan 3 Mahaquiz: Click on https://isroquiz.mygov.in

Click on the button "Participate Now".

Enter details such as name, mobile number, DOB, email ID, gender, country, state, and district.

Click on "Proceed."

An OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Input the OTP and start the quiz.

Objective of the Chandrayaan-3 quiz

The aim of the Chandrayaan 3 Maha Quiz is to celebrate the success of India’s lunar mission and encourage students to explore more about Chandrayaan 3. The quiz comprises 10 MCQ-type questions, which can be attempted in five minutes or 300 seconds.

Candidates who successfully complete the quiz are rewarded with an e-certificate. There are additional cash prizes for candidates who attempt all the quiz questions correctly.

A candidate can attempt the quiz only once. Multiple entries by the same candidate will be disqualified.

