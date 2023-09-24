Mann Ki Baat: Why did PM Modi mention German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann in 105th episode?

Cassandra Mae Spittmann of Germany took India by storm with her mesmerising renditions of Tamil songs, including devotional tracks. Spittmann, the 21-year-old singer who never visited India, found her mention in the 105th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. Cassandra Mae Spittmann(source: AIR)

During the show, Modi shared Spittmann's two songs – 'Jagat Jaana Palam,' a Sanskrit sloka dedicated to the Hindu God Lord Vishnu, and a Kannada song.

Spittmann, in addition to Kannada and Sanskrit languages, has mastered music in other Indian languages such as Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Urdu, Assamese, and Bengali, Modi said.

He introduced the songs without revealing the singer's identity and later disclosed, "What a sweet voice… and through the emotions reflected in every word, we can feel her love for God. If I disclose that this melodious voice belongs to a daughter from Germany, perhaps you will be even more surprised! The name of this daughter is – Cassandra Mae Spittmann."

“Indian culture and music have now become global. The fascination of people all over the world towards them is increasing day by day. I am playing you a short audio of a presentation made by a lovely daughter,” the PM added.

Modi said Spittmann's efforts are going to captivate every Indian. “For all of you, I am sharing one of her songs sung in Kannada,” he added.

Mention of Hyderabad's Akarshana Satish and ‘Ghoda Library’

Modi also mentioned the efforts of Akarshana Satish, a seventh-grade student from Hyderabad, who initiated a remarkable endeavour related to libraries in the city. He praised her, saying, “I have learned about another unique initiative related to libraries in Hyderabad. A young girl named Akarshana Satish, currently in the seventh grade, has achieved something truly remarkable. At just 11 years of age, she manages not one or two, but seven libraries for children.”

The prime minister also highlighted a distinctive initiative by the youth in the Nainital district of Uttarakhand, where they have established a 'Ghoda Library' (Library on Horse) for children. He emphasised that this service is entirely free, and books are reaching children even in the most remote areas.

During the 105th episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi shared these heartwarming stories. This series provides a platform for Modi to convey inspiring life narratives from various regions of India, discuss ongoing national developments, showcase achievements, and touch upon significant news events since the last episode.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me. ...view detail