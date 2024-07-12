Manusmriti row: Pradhan says no controversial text to be included in DU syllabus

New Delhi: Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday assured that no controversial portion of any religious text will be included in Delhi University (DU)’s undergraduate law programme amid a controversy over a proposal to include parts of the Manusmriti in the jurisprudence course. The assurance came a day after DU vice-chancellor Yogesh Singh said he rejected the proposal. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo)

“...the vice chancellor rejected the proposal and an academic council meeting will be held today [Friday],” Pradhan said. Pradhan said he inquired about the issue with Singh, who informed him that the proposal had been rejected. He added that the government is committed to upholding the Constitution and there is no question of including any controversial portion. “We all are committed to a futuristic approach. The government is also committed to upholding the true spirit and letter of the Constitution,” Pradhan said.

A section of teachers opposed the proposal to teach Manusmriti (the Laws of Manu) to law students. The proposal was slated to be discussed at the academic council’s meeting on Friday.

Manusmriti prescribes a set of obligations for the four varnas (social classes). Bhimrao Ambedkar, the head of the constitution’s drafting committee, called Manusmriti antithetical to social equality.

On Thursday, Singh issued a video message saying no portions of Manusmriti will be included in the curriculum. DU’s law faculty earlier sought approval to revise the syllabus of its first and third-year students to teach them Manusmriti.