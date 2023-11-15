close_game
News / India News / Many feared dead after bus plunges down steep slope in J&K's Doda

Many feared dead after bus plunges down steep slope in J&K's Doda

ByHT News Desk
Nov 15, 2023 12:44 PM IST

A bus travelling from Kishtwar to Jammu veered off the road and plunged around 250 meters down a steep slope near Trungal in the Assar area of the Doda district.

The local authorities, including the police and rescue teams, rushed to the scene to initiate rescue operations and assess the extent of the tragedy. Preliminary reports from the Police Control Room in Doda suggest that the death toll could be as high as 20 or even more.

“A passenger bus, on its way from Kishtwar to Jammu, veered off the roads and fell down 250 meters on another road near Trungal in the Assar area of Doda district. Many passengers are feared dead,” said a police officer at police control room Doda.

(This is breaking news…please check back for updates)

