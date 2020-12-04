e-paper
Home / India News / Maoist commander killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

Maoist commander killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

Police also seized a rifle and explosives from the site of encounter in a forest.

india Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 17:50 IST
Ritesh Mishra
Ritesh Mishra
Hindustan Times, Raipur
A joint team of district reserve guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) engaged a group of Maoists in a gunfight in a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.
A joint team of district reserve guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) engaged a group of Maoists in a gunfight in a forest in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.(Representational image/HT PHOTO)
         

A ‘platoon commander’ of Communist Party of India (Maoist ) was killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district in Bastar region on Friday, police said.

Police also seized a rifle and explosives from the site of encounter. In the last one week, two Maoist commanders have been killed by security forces in Bijapur district.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said that the encounter took place in the afternoon at around 1 pm, when a team of district reserve guard (DRG) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were out for an anti-Maoist operation.

“We had information about a Maoist gathering hence a team was sent for operation. The encounter started when the team reached the jungles near Hakwa village. After the firing stopped, the body of a platoon commander of Gangaloor area committee of CPI (Maoist) was recovered. The other Maoists managed to escape in the jungle,” said the IG.

Sunderaj also said that the deceased commander was allegedly involved in the recent civilian killings in Gangaloor, Mirtur and Bhairamgarh areas of the district.

On November 26, security forces gunned down a Maoist commander Santosh Podiam, who was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, and was allegedly involved in killing of policemen in Bijapur district.

Podiam was allegedly involved in the abduction and murder of assistant sub-inspector, Nagaiyya Korsa, in August and in the killing of Forest Ranger Rathram Patel in September in Kutru and Jangla police station areas.

