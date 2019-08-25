Maoist deputy commander surrenders in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

india

A Maoist deputy commander, who was involved in several incidents of violence, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada on Sunday.

“Muchaki Budra , a resident of Jagargonda, was carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh,” said SP Dantewada Abhishek Pallava.

Police said 32-year-old Budra joined the Maoists in 2007 and was promoted to deputy commander in 2010. He was involved in attack on Congress leader Awdhesh Gautam at Nakulnar village in 2010 in which two civilians and a Maoist was killed.

Budra is also accused of attack on Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) team in 2012 in Kirandul in which six security personnel were killed.

