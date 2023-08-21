Unidentified Maoist killed in Narayanpur gunfight, says Chhattisgarh police
A Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Police seized rifles and are searching for others.
RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police on Monday said a Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Bastar’s Narayanpur district.
Police said that the gunfight took place in Bhatbeda forest area under Orchha police station limits. Police said .315 bore rifle and a 12 bore rifle was seized.
The dead man is yet to be identified.
Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said the operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of senior Maoist leaders, including platoon in-charge Mallesh, commander Vimla and those belonging to the Indravati Area Committee of CPI ( Maoist).
“ At around 9am, the firing started and after about 30 minutes when the firing stopped, the body of a Maoist in a ‘uniform’ was found at the spot,” the senior police officer said.
A search is also underway in the nearby areas, the official said.
- Topics
- Narayanpur District
- Gunfight