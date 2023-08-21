News / India News / Unidentified Maoist killed in Narayanpur gunfight, says Chhattisgarh police

Unidentified Maoist killed in Narayanpur gunfight, says Chhattisgarh police

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 21, 2023 09:32 PM IST

A Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district. Police seized rifles and are searching for others.

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh police on Monday said a Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Bastar’s Narayanpur district.

Police said the Maoist killed in the gunfight was yet to be identified (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the Maoist killed in the gunfight was yet to be identified (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said that the gunfight took place in Bhatbeda forest area under Orchha police station limits. Police said .315 bore rifle and a 12 bore rifle was seized.

The dead man is yet to be identified.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar range, Sunderaj P said the operation was launched based on inputs about the presence of senior Maoist leaders, including platoon in-charge Mallesh, commander Vimla and those belonging to the Indravati Area Committee of CPI ( Maoist).

“ At around 9am, the firing started and after about 30 minutes when the firing stopped, the body of a Maoist in a ‘uniform’ was found at the spot,” the senior police officer said.

A search is also underway in the nearby areas, the official said.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out