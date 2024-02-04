 Maoist killed in Odisha’s Kandhamal in gunfight with security personnel | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Maoist killed in Odisha’s Kandhamal in gunfight with security personnel

Maoist killed in Odisha’s Kandhamal in gunfight with security personnel

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Feb 04, 2024 11:14 AM IST

Kandhamal Police said the gunfight took place in the Kamberikia forest area of the district on Saturday

Bhubaneswar: A top Maoist cadre was shot dead by security personnel in the forests of Odisha’s Kandhamal district during an exchange of fire on Saturday, officials aware of the matter said.

(Representative Photo)

The deceased, whose identity is yet to be known, belonged to Chhattisgarh, said officials. He was a divisional committee member of the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division.

“We had an intelligence input and conducted a search operation in the forest when we came under fire from a group of Maoists,” said an officer.

A security personnel was also injured in the gunfight and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur town, said police.

