Maoist killed in Odisha’s Kandhamal in gunfight with security personnel

Bhubaneswar: A top Maoist cadre was shot dead by security personnel in the forests of Odisha’s Kandhamal district during an exchange of fire on Saturday, officials aware of the matter said. (Representative Photo)

The deceased, whose identity is yet to be known, belonged to Chhattisgarh, said officials. He was a divisional committee member of the Kalahandi-Kandhamal-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division.

Kandhamal Police said the gunfight took place in the Kamberikia forest area of the district on Saturday.

“We had an intelligence input and conducted a search operation in the forest when we came under fire from a group of Maoists,” said an officer.

A security personnel was also injured in the gunfight and admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur town, said police.