Maoists abduct 3 in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur, rescue operation underway

“We have received information regarding the kidnapping of three workers. Police and CRPF patrolling parties are looking for them. They will be rescued soon,” said Prashant Katlam, Additional Superintendent of police, Balrampur.

india Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 11:50 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Balrampur, Chhattisgarh
The police have said that a probe is underway to locate the mineworkers despite no formal complaint.
The police have said that a probe is underway to locate the mineworkers despite no formal complaint.(Ajay Aggarwal/ HT file photo. Representative image)
         

A probe is underway here in the Samri Path area to find the three mineworkers who were allegedly abducted by Maoists about ten ago in the Balrampur district.

The police have said that a probe is underway to locate the mineworkers despite no formal complaint.

“We have received information regarding the kidnapping of three workers. Police and CRPF patrolling parties are looking for them. They will be rescued soon,” said Prashant Katlam, Additional Superintendent of police, Balrampur.

“Whether or not the family has reported the cases. Now that we have received this information, we will follow up,” he added.

One of the relatives of the missing person said they were threatened not to disclose the information regarding the kidnapping.

“They came around midnight and tried to open our door. Then they entered through the window and thrashed my husband and took him away. We pleaded with them but they did not listen to us. They also warned us not to contact the police,” said the wife of one of the victims.

