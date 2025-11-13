Maoists denounce functionaries for surrendering, betraying revolution

The outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) has issued a statement denouncing functionaries Sonu and Satish, who surrendered in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, accusing them of “betraying the revolution” and “distorting the party’s political line.” The statement appears to be part of an effort to counter the spate of surrenders from Maoist upper ranks. (AFP/File)

The Central Committee of the CPI (Maoist) statement dated November 5 described Sonu, a member of the Central Committee, and Satish, who was part of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, as “politically degenerated” individuals. It accused them of deceiving and surrendering in a planned way to the Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh governments.

The statement said Sonu was in contact with Maharashtra officials for months before his surrender. It added that Satish consulted local political figures and police officers in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur. The statement accused them of “collaborating with the enemy state” and taking advantage of their leadership positions to “divert cadres and spread confusion.”

The CPI (Maoist) said the two justified their surrender, saying that the decades-old strategy of protracted “people’s war” had become outdated and that the party should shift towards “open political activity” and “mass participation.”

The statement dismissed justification as “distortions,” asserting that late general secretary Namballa Kesavarao (alias Basavaraj) never supported laying down arms or entering peace talks. It quoted Basavaraj as saying that “the party must shed arms only when it ceases to exist”. The statement accused Sonu and Satish of twisting his words to rationalise their defection.

The statement said the party must firmly adhere to the line of armed struggle. “Changes in conditions require tactical adjustments, not surrender,” the statement said. It cited global revolutionary examples, citing setbacks in Chile and other countries where movements “withdrew armed struggle and became inactive.”

The statement called upon party members, sympathisers, and “oppressed and progressive-minded people” to reject the views of the surrendered leaders and remain committed to the Maoist cause.

The statement appears to be part of the ongoing effort to counter the spate of surrenders from Maoist upper ranks.

Bastar range (Chhattisgarh) inspector general Sunderraj P said the statement underlines the growing frustration, ideological confusion, and internal rift within the organisation. “By attempting to brand rehabilitated senior cadres as traitors, the outfit has exposed deep mistrust and disintegration in its ranks.”

He noted that senior Maoist leaders, including central and zonal committee members, have surrendered after realising the futility of violence and the hollowness of the so-called people’s war. Sunderraj P said the trend indicates the movement is rapidly losing relevance and ground in Bastar. “The region is witnessing peace, development, and increasing public participation in governance, while the Maoists remain trapped in an outdated ideology and internal blame games.”

He reiterated that the door for surrender and rehabilitation remains open to all Maoists who wish to join the mainstream and live a life of dignity and peace. Sunderraj P warned that those ignoring this appeal must be prepared to face the consequences.