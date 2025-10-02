Maoists kill Chhattisgarh man, accuse him of being police informer

Maoists killed a man accused of being a police informer with sharp-edged weapons at Pujarikanker in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district late on Wednesday, police said on Thursday. They barged into Madkam Bhima’s home around 9pm, accused him of being a police informer, dragged him out, and attacked him with sharp weapons. The killing took the number of civilians killed in Maoist-related violence in the Bastar region this year to 38. (HT PHOTO)

Police said Bhima died on the spot and that the matter was reported to the Usur police station on Thursday. They said that a case had been registered and legal proceedings were underway. Bhima’s killing took the number of civilians killed in Maoist-related violence in the Bastar region this year to 38.

Maoists face leadership decapitation amid heightened counter-insurgency operations as per the Union government’s target of eliminating Maoism from the country by next year.

Between January 1 and September 22, security forces have killed Maoist leaders in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana. The killing of Maoist chief Nambala Kesava Rao, alias Basavaraju, on May 20 marked the most significant success against the Left-wing insurgency in years.

Basvaraju was the backbone of the insurgency in central India. He was accused of masterminding attacks, including an ambush that left 76 security personnel dead in 2010.