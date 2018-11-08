Today in New Delhi, India
4 killed as Maoists blow up bus in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

A group of Maoists triggered a blast on a bus near Bacheli in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada that two injured CISF personnel on Thursday, reports news agency ANI.

india Updated: Nov 08, 2018 13:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Two CISF personnel were also injured in the blast.(HT Photo)

Three civilians and a cop died on Thursday as Maoists triggered a blast on a bus near Bacheli in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, days before the state goes to polls on November 12.

“A bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force men was returning from Kirandul Dantewada market when an IED blast blew it up, killing four people,” police statement said. Two people were injured in the attack and were rushed to a hospital in Bacheli.

First Published: Nov 08, 2018 13:35 IST

