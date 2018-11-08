4 killed as Maoists blow up bus in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada

Three civilians and a cop died on Thursday as Maoists triggered a blast on a bus near Bacheli in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, days before the state goes to polls on November 12.

“A bus carrying Central Industrial Security Force men was returning from Kirandul Dantewada market when an IED blast blew it up, killing four people,” police statement said. Two people were injured in the attack and were rushed to a hospital in Bacheli.

