Maoist-turned-gangster held from Hyderabad

Published on Sep 28, 2022 12:25 AM IST

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand said Seshanna, considered to be the second-in-command of the Nayeem gang, was picked up from a hotel at Kothapet while he was settling a land dispute.

BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

A task force Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested Maoist-turned-gangster and a most-wanted criminal, Seshanna alias Ramachandrudu, a close associate of dreaded gangster Md Nayeemuddin alias Nayeem, who was shot dead in an exchange of fire with police at Shadnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad in 2016.

Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand said Seshanna, considered to be the second-in-command of the Nayeem gang, was picked up from a hotel at Kothapet while he was settling a land dispute.

He said a team of Hyderabad task force police raided the hotel on confidential information about Seshanna’s presence and took him into custody.

“We have seized a pistol and some cash from him. At present, we are questioning him and we shall produce him in the court later in the night,” the police official said.

The police had been on the lookout for Seshanna for the last six years.

“He went underground soon after the killing of Nayeem in an encounter with the police on August 8, 2016. We also believe he had taken away a huge amount of money along with him while absconding along with some aides,” the police official said.

Seshanna, who hails from Achampet town of Nagarkurnool district, had joined the Communist Party of India (People’s War Group), in late 80s. He was a close follower of Nayeem, who was also a hardcore Naxalite belonging to the People’s War Group (which later transformed into Communist Party of India (Maoist) in 2004.

Nayeem, who belongs to Bhongir town in Nalgonda district, worked in Maoist party (then People’s War Group) in the late 80s.

He was instrumental in the killing of IPS officer KS Vyas on January 27, 1993.

A few months later, Nayeem was arrested, but he came out on bail and turned into a gangster.

“Seshanna, too, surrendered to police later and joined Nayeem’s gang. Both of them indulged in extortions, land settlements, real estate dealings, and illegal arms supply and amassed huge money,” the police official said.

Nayeem and his gang were involved in over 100 cases, besides 20 murder cases including that of surrendered Maoist Sambasivudu, his brother Ramulu, another ex-Maoist Patlolla Goverdhan Reddy and civil liberties leader Purushottam.

    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

