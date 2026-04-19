Map on the Census portal shows Arunachal town in China, error corrected

An ex-air force officer found a glaring error on a map on the Census 2027 self-enumeration portal, pointing out that Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat was being shown as China’s ‘Medog’. Within hours, the issue was corrected. The issue surfaced when retired Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao, a resident of Pasighat, attempted to register on the Census official website (X/ @MontyPanging) The issue surfaced when retired Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao, a resident of Pasighat, attempted to register on the Census official website, se.census.gov.in. He saw that the site’s map interface erroneously labelled his town, falling in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, as a city across the border in China named ‘Medog’. “#Census2027 During Self-Enumeration attempt on https://se.census.gov.in maps showing Pasighat, East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh as 'Medog'! Medog is a town in China! CEO of Google @sundarpichai is Indian! Even official Govt portals are virtually ceding our territory! Needs urgent intervention!” Group Captain Pao wrote in a post on X.

The social media post did its job, and soon the authorities realised the glaring mistake. The Census Commissioner of India clarifies The issue soon came to the notice of the Office of the Registrar-General and the Census Commissioner of India. The authorities sprang into action and issued a clarification. “An issue was mentioned during Self-Enumeration on https://se.census.gov.in regarding map location in Pasighat, East Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh today. The issue was raised with the Map services provider, and it has been resolved,” a post on Census 2027 X handle read.