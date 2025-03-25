Married woman's brothers kill photographer for making her photos viral on Instagram in UP

A photographer in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia was stabbed to death by a married woman's brother and cousin after he allegedly made her photos viral on Instagram, police said. Both the accused, the woman's brother and cousin, have been arrested in connection with the photographer's murder. (Representative Image/HT File)

The victim, 24-year-old Chandan Bind, was lured to an agricultural field by the accused on the night of March 18, a news agency PTI report said. The woman's brother and cousin, who have now been arrested, stabbed Bind multiple times before dumping his body in a wheat field.

Five days later, on March 23, Bind's body was discovered, following which the arrests were made on Monday. A senior police officials said that the victim's body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

‘Upset over woman’s refusal to meet him'

Circle Officer Mohammad Faheem said, "Chandan was in contact with the main accused Surendra Yadav's sister even after her marriage. He continued calling her at her in-laws' place and even tried to meet her there, which she refused."

Infuriated by her refusal, Bind allegedly made her photos viral on Instagram, sparking tensions among her in-laws. The woman then complained to her family, after which Surendra decided to take revenge from the photographer, the police official added.

On Holi, Surendra befriended Bind and later used another person's phone to contact and lure the photographer to an isolated field on the night of March 18, the CO said.

Once Bind reached the field, Surendra and his cousin Rohit Yadav cornered him and stabbed him to death before dumping his corpse in a wheat field.

Police said that a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 103(1) (murder) and 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) was registered against Surendra, Shri Bhagwan, Bali Yadav, Deepak Yadav (all belonging to Bind's village), and the woman's cousin Rohit Yadav from Bihar's Saran.

Additionally, the victim's father, Shyam Bihari Prasad, also said in his complaint that the accused took his son from home, killed him and then got rid of his body.

Police on Monday arrested both Surendra and Rohit. Circle officer Faheem said that both of them confessed to the crime, adding that police have recovered three knives that were used in the murder.

(with PTI inputs)