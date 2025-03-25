Fed up with sexual exploitation, 24-yr-old woman severs genitals of stepfather

A 24-year-old woman from Nalasopara, purportedly fed up with sexual exploitation for over two years, attacked her stepfather on Monday with a knife and severed his genitals. The woman persuaded her stepfather to get blindfolded and tied a cloth to his eyes before attacking him with a knife and cutting off his genitals.(Representative Image/Shutterstock)

The incident took place in a chawl in Nalasopara East around 3:00pm. The girl’s stepfather was seriously injured in the attack and was admitted in Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali for treatment.

ALSO READ | Ludhiana: Sewadar sexually assaults 12-year-old girl, arrested: Police

According to the Tulinj police, the woman attacked the 56-year-old stepfather after he attempted to force himself on her on Monday. Persuading him to get blindfolded, she tied a cloth to his eyes and attacked him with a knife, cutting off his genitals. Screaming in agony, the man ran out of the house with blood stains all over his clothes.

ALSO READ | 5-yr-old alleges sexual assault in pvt Delhi school; accused a class 12 student

The woman chased him down and stabbed him again on the road. Astonished bystanders started shooting videos of the woman walking around with a knife in her hand. One of them called up the police emergency number, after which the police reached the spot and rushed the man to the hospital.

Currently, Tulinj police have taken the woman in custody and sent her for medical examination. Police officers said that they are in the process of registering a rape case against the stepfather and an offence of attempt to murder against the woman, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“We are carrying out further investigation. We will record the woman’s statement soon,” said an officer from Tulinj police station.