Man killed by contract killer hired by wife, lover in UP's Auraiya

Amid the ongoing row over the Meerut murder, a 25-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya was allegedly killed by a contract killer hired by his wife and her lover within 15 days of his marriage, police said on Monday. The incident comes just days after a woman and her lover killed her husband in UP's Meerut. (Representative Image/iStockphoto)

Police said that all three of them, the wife, her lover, and the contract killer, have been arrested, a news agency PTI report said. Sahar SHO Pankaj Mishra said that they received information about a man lying injured in a field on March 19.

The victim, Dilip Yadav, was later admitted to a community health centre in Bidhuna and his family members were informed of the same. He was then shifted to Saifai hospital, from where he was taken to Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior and then to Agra.

As Yadav's condition continued to worsen, his family admitted him in a hospital in Auraiya itself on March 20. However, he passed away on the night of March 21.

Police said that the accused, 22-year-old Pragati Yadav, her lover Anurag alias Manoj and contract killer Ramji Chaudhary, were all identified from CCTV footage and subsequently arrested.

Superintendent of Police (Auraiya) Abhijith R Shankar said that Pragati and her lover Anurag had hatched a plan to kill Dilip Yadav and paid ₹2 lakh to Chaudhary to do the job.

The case gains momentum in the backdrop of a woman stabbing her husband to death with the help of her lover in the Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. The two later chopped up the husband's body and hid it in a drum, filled with cement.

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, having confessed to killing Saurabh Rajput, are lodged in prison currently. The duo have also been diagnosed with drug addiction issues and hence, have been put up under strict treatments to help them with the same.