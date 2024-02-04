 Mass wedding fraud in Uttar Pradesh: Brides garland themselves, 15 arrested | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Mass wedding fraud in Uttar Pradesh: Brides garland themselves, 15 arrested

Mass wedding fraud in Uttar Pradesh: Brides garland themselves, 15 arrested

ByHT News Desk
Feb 04, 2024 03:49 PM IST

Additionally, the footage revealed certain individuals dressed as grooms concealing their faces. This community wedding took place on January 25.

At least 15 people, including two government personnel, were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district allegedly for being involved in a huge wedding fraud. The scam came to light when a video depicting brides garlanding themselves at a mass wedding event went viral on social media.

Authorities reported that approximately 568 couples participated in the event. However, investigations revealed that several individuals were paid. (Screengrab)
Authorities reported that approximately 568 couples participated in the event. However, subsequent investigations revealed that several individuals were paid to act as brides and grooms.

What did locals say?

A local resident claimed that both men and women received payments ranging from 500 to 2,000 for assuming the roles of brides and grooms. Vimal Kumar Pathak told NDTV. “Some Women had no one. They were wearing the varmala (garland) themselves. We came to know that people are being paid between 500 to 2,000.”

19-year-old Raj Kumar told NDTV that he was paid to pose as a groom. “I went there to see the wedding. They made me sit there. They said that they will give me money. Many were being made to sit.”

BJP MLA invited as Chief Guest

BJP MLA Ketki Singh served as the Chief Guest at the communal wedding event.

When asked about the fraud, Singh said, “They informed me just two days before the event. I had suspected there was something fishy. But now a complete investigation is being done.”

Scheme offers 51,000 by the UP govt

As per the official government website, the scheme offers 51,000, with 35,000 allocated to the girl, 10,000 for purchasing wedding materials, and 6,000 for the event.

Officials told NDTV that the fraud was discovered before the money was transferred. “We immediately formed a three-member committee to investigate the matter and verify all the beneficiaries. Till the time the complete investigation is not done, no benefits will be transferred to beneficiaries.”

Sunday, February 04, 2024
